Haryana schools closed today due to Panchayat Elections, THESE districts declare public holiday

The Government of Haryana's Directorate of Information, Public Relations & Languages Department has announced that schools and other educational institutes will be closed today - November 22, 2022. Schools and educational institutions in Faridabad, Palwal, Fatehabad, and Hisar districts will be closed today due to the Panchayat Samiti election today.

According to the official tweet, "In view of the elections to be held for the posts of Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti on November 22 and for the post of Panch and Sarpanch on November 25, the state government offices in the jurisdiction of these districts, there will be a public holiday in boards, corporations, and educational institutions, etc."

The official notice also says that all the banks, factories, establishments, industrial undertakings, trades, and shops falling within the jurisdictions where the poll will be held will observe a paid holiday.

Public Holiday in Haryana today

According to the notification issued by the Haryana government, November 22 (Today) will be a Public Holiday in all offices, Educational, and other institutions. A Public Holiday will be observed in Faridabad, Fatehabad, Hisar, and Palwal due to the elections for Members of Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis.

On Friday, November 25, a Public Holiday will again be observed due to the ongoing elections in Haryana. For the unversed, more often than not, schools and colleges are used as polling booths during elections.