Wedding stunt gone wrong: Sparkling gun blows up in bride's face while posing for camera

The 13-second video shows a bride and her husband-to-be posing on the stage with flaring guns.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 09:24 PM IST

Indians frequently spend lavishly to have a memorable and special wedding day. Indian wedding stunts are quite prevalent, but occasionally they go horribly wrong. According to reports, a similar incident occurred at a Maharashtra wedding. The bride and groom were holding sparklers as they posed for a picture. The bride, however, suffered the consequences of the stunt.

A person going by the name of Aditi posted the now-viral video of the incident on Twitter. The 13-second video shows a bride and her husband-to-be posing on the stage. Sparkler guns were held by the pair. One of the weapons burst as soon as it was fired, striking the bride in the face. As everyone rushed to help her, she immediately threw the weapon down.

The viral video was shared on Twitter with caption that reads, “Idk what's wrong with people these days they are treating wedding days more like parties and this is how they ruin their perfect day.”

 

 

Since being posted the video has been doing rounds on social media and garnered over 1.5 lakh views with more than 469 likes. Internet users were furious and shocked after watching the viral video. One user commented, “New fear unlocked”. Another said, “This is what happens when marriage is more of showoff”. One wrote, “She might have lost her face over social media validation”.

READ | West Bengal: Stone-pelting in Howrah day after Ram Navami violence, section 144 enforced

 

 

