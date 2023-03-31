Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

West Bengal: Stone-pelting in Howrah day after Ram Navami violence, section 144 enforced

West Bengal: During the violence since Thursday, 46 people have been arrested and section 144 is 144 enforced in the region.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 06:43 PM IST

West Bengal: Stone-pelting in Howrah day after Ram Navami violence, section 144 enforced
Photo: PTI

Fresh incidents of stone-throwing by unidentified people on police personnel, deployed in Howrah's Kazipara area which witnessed violence over the Ram Navami procession on Thursday, triggered tension in the area on Friday afternoon, an officer said.

The police had to use batons to disperse a group of people who had gathered there. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were imposed in Kazipara area, the senior IPS officer told PTI.

Altogether 45 people were arrested in connection with the violence since Thursday.

"The situation was calm and peaceful until this afternoon. After that, police personnel were pelted with stones which sparked tension in the area. Some people were arrested as our officers reacted instantly," he said.

A number of local people locked themselves inside houses while shops and markets were closed. Vehicular movement was disrupted following the incident of stone pelting.

At least three policemen were injured in the brick batting and they are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, the officer said.

The police also used loudspeakers asking locals not to loiter in the area.

"If you are found roaming around, we will take strict action as per the law," a policeman was heard saying on the loudspeaker.

A huge team of Rapid Action Force (RAF) from Kolkata Police was brought into the area on Friday afternoon. The personnel started a route march following the stone-throwing incidents.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP along with other right-wing organisations was responsible for Thursday's violence in Howrah.

She appealed to people to maintain peace in the area.

"The Howrah incident is very unfortunate. Neither Hindus nor Muslims were behind the violence in Howrah. The BJP along with Bajrang Dal and other such organisations were involved in the violence with arms," Banerjee told Bengali television news channel ABP Ananda.

Also, READ: Four killed as explosion destroys house in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr

The state government will help all whose properties were vandalised in the clashes, she said.

Violence broke out on Thursday evening between two groups when a Ram Navami procession was taken out in the twin city of Howrah. Several vehicles, including some belonging to the police, were torched and shops and auto-rickshaws ransacked during the violence.

A large police contingent was deployed to restore peace in the locality.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Faraaz: Sayani Gupta, Anubhav Sinha, Saiyami Kher attend special screening of Zahan Kapoor's debut film
As RRR eyes Oscar win, a look at all Indians who have won the coveted award from Bhanu Athaiya to AR Rahman
Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nysa Devgan, Palak Tiwari, Mahikaa Rampal party in London, Orry dumps old photos from 'last X'mas'
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
Ash Wednesday explained: Meaning, history and traditions of the holy day
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple reportedly working on MacBook Air with 13.4-inch OLED display
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.