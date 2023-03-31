Search icon
Four killed as explosion destroys house in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr

Some cylinders and drums have also been found on the spot and all aspects are being investigated to ascertain the reason behind the blast.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 05:44 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Four people died in a suspected gas cylinder blast in a house in Bulandshahr on Friday. A call was received in the afternoon regarding a cylinder blast in a house built in the middle of the fields in Nayagaon in Kotwali Nagar area, SSP Shlok Kumar said.

The house where the explosion took place was destroyed, police said. Some cylinders have been found and police, district administration, fire brigade and CMO teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations, the SSP said.

 

 

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said that there was an explosion in a house built in the middle of the fields and the bodies of four people have been recovered so far. A forensic unit has also been called to collect evidence, the SSP said.

People around are being questioned and necessary information is being obtained in this regard, he said. The DM said that some cylinders and drums have also been found on the spot and all aspects are being investigated to ascertain the reason behind the blast.

