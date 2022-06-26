WATCH: Ukrainian man shaves standing next to Russian missile stuck in house

Screen grab

An incredibly bizarre video has gone viral showing an unknown Ukrainian guy shaving his beard with a rocket stashed in his kitchen. Even though a piece of military equipment hangs from the ceiling, the guy seems to be enjoying an entirely regular day.

An undamaged rocket penetrated the man's house through his ceiling in the footage. Post-caption read: "A Russian ork missile fragment fell into a Ukrainian's house."

The big rocket dangling from the ceiling to the right of the unnamed guy was clearly visible as he shaved in the bathroom sink.

The video has gone viral since it was posted online. There were a number of comments in the comment area from people who couldn't believe how calm and relaxed the guy was despite having a missile fragment in his home.

One user wrote, “Bruh i won't go into my room if there's a spider this man is shaving with a rocket.” Another said, “Well... If you can turn it on, you don't have to pay the gas for the stove and heater for the next 4 days.” A third user added, “He must be happy, Trophy delivered to his house for free.”