WATCH: Cat gives baby a back massage in this viral video, netizens love it

Every other day, we find videos of animals doing funny things which are loved by everyone on social media.

Now one such video of a cat giving a baby a comforting massage is going viral on social media.

In the video, a cute black cat can be seen massaging a baby on the back.

As the child is lying on the bed, the cat is seen lovingly massaging the child’s back with both his front legs.

Instead of being scared, the baby is quite comfortable and thoroughly enjoying the massage.

The video has been shared by Dutch animal lover Buitengebieden who often shares adorable animal videos.

Sharing the clip on Twitter, Buitengebieden wrote, ”Massage time.” The text on the video reads, ”My cat loves to give massages.”

Watch the video here:

So far, the video has got 294k views and more than 2000 retweets. The video is receiving a lot of love on social media.

And netizens loved the video and said that they wanted their cat to do the same.

One Twitter user wrote, "Where can I find a cat like that! The most importantly it is free of charge."

