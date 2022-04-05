Maharashtra cop offers water to parched monkey in viral video, internet says ‘hats off’ – WATCH

With rising crime and poverty across the world, there are very few things that tend to give one a ray of hope. In the middle of all the darkness across the globe, the internet sometimes tends to show us that there is still some good left in humankind.

A recent viral video will surely put a smile on your face and give you a warm feeling, which shows an immense act of kindness. The now-viral video shows a traffic cop in the streets of Maharashtra, offering water to a thirsty monkey.

The viral video shows the Maharashtra traffic cop bent over holding a bottle of water, offering it to a thirsty monkey. He held the water bottle while the monkey can be seen gingerly drinking from it, visibly parched in the Maharashtra heat.

Be kind wherever possible

This video of constable Sanjay Ghude is circulating in SM for all the good reasons pic.twitter.com/oEWFC2c5Kx April 3, 2022

The video, which now has over 50 thousand views, was uploaded to Twitter by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda. The video was uploaded along with the caption, “Be kind whenever possible. This video of constable Sanjay Ghude is circulating on social media for all the good reasons.”

The traffic cop featured in the video is Sanjay Ghude and is from the Malshej Ghat area of Maharashtra. After watching the video, netizens showered the cop with love and praise and appreciated his kindness and humanity towards animals.

One netizen wrote, “Tears in my eyes after seeing this video” while another Twitter user said, “hats off to the kind policeman”. People appreciated the kind gesture of the officer, and the video proved to be emotional and heartwarming for many.