Want to try 'masala jalebi'? viral pic irks netizens

Screengrab

New Delhi: To stand out and keep their sales afloat, street vendors, particularly in today's competitive market, require a unique selling point (USP). However, in order to stand out, the culinary sanity suffers. Would you drink a coke with biscuits? Would you combine jalebi and chicken curry? Would you like your rice with ketchup? If the answer to all of these questions is no, you've reached the limit of culinary sanity. Now adding to the list of weird food combinations, we present to you masala jalebi. Mayur Sejpal posted a photo of the strange food on Twitter and it has garnered nearly 100 likes.

Anyone want masala jalebi? pic.twitter.com/r1SzuQCD0y — Mayur Sejpal (@mayursejpal) December 26, 2022

The viral picture shows a kadai full of masala jalebi. Yes, you read that correctly. Jalebi is a popular dessert made by drenching it in warm sugar syrup. It is a must-have at weddings, and many people serve it as evening snacks. But what about this unholy mess? The picture has gobsmacked netizens.

Since being shared a day ago, the video has received more than 23,000 views and nearly 100 likes. Netizens were baffled by this food combination and replied with numerous comments like why did anyone can make it.

"Bhai ki entry hi kuch alag hoti hai," commented a user with a vomiting emoji. "Bhagwan bachaye is paap se (God save you from this sin)" posted another with several emoticons. "Agle janam me Gulab jamun banoge tum pakka (In next life, you'll be born as a gulab jamun," wrote a third. "Ohh noo ohh noo chiiiiiiiii," shared a fourth.