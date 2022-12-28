Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Want to try 'masala jalebi'? viral pic irks netizens

Now adding to the list of weird food combinations, we present to you masala jalebi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 09:28 AM IST

Want to try 'masala jalebi'? viral pic irks netizens
Screengrab

New Delhi: To stand out and keep their sales afloat, street vendors, particularly in today's competitive market, require a unique selling point (USP). However, in order to stand out, the culinary sanity suffers. Would you drink a coke with biscuits? Would you combine jalebi and chicken curry? Would you like your rice with ketchup? If the answer to all of these questions is no, you've reached the limit of culinary sanity. Now adding to the list of weird food combinations, we present to you masala jalebi. Mayur Sejpal posted a photo of the strange food on Twitter and it has garnered nearly 100 likes.

The  viral picture shows a kadai full of masala jalebi. Yes, you read that correctly. Jalebi is a popular dessert made by drenching it in warm sugar syrup. It is a must-have at weddings, and many people serve it as evening snacks. But what about this unholy mess? The picture has gobsmacked netizens.

Since being shared a day ago, the video has received more than 23,000 views and nearly 100 likes. Netizens were baffled by this food combination and replied with numerous comments like why did anyone can make it.

"Bhai ki entry hi kuch alag hoti hai," commented a user with a vomiting emoji. "Bhagwan bachaye is paap se (God save you from this sin)" posted another with several emoticons. "Agle janam me Gulab jamun banoge tum pakka (In next life, you'll be born as a gulab jamun," wrote a third. "Ohh noo ohh noo chiiiiiiiii," shared a fourth.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Urvashi Rautela sets internet on fire in stunning pink dress, fans compare her to Kylie Jenner
5 Rahul Gandhi viral moments during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Moving In With Malaika, Freddy, Govinda Naam Mera, Glass Onion: OTT releases streaming in December 2022
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
New Year 2023: Himachal Pradesh government allows eateries to open round the clock
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.