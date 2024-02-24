Viral video: Zomato delivery agent grooves to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya , internet loves it

Zomato delivery agent gains internet fame for his impressive Bollywood dance skills showcased in a viral video.

In a digital age where every notable moment has the potential to captivate online audiences, a Zomato delivery agent has become an unexpected internet sensation, all thanks to his exceptional dancing prowess.

The video, which has now gone viral, was initially shared by the agent on his official Instagram account. In the footage, he showcases his impressive dance skills by flawlessly executing the iconic hook step of the Bollywood song ‘Uljha Jiya,’ perfectly synchronized with its rhythm. The catchy track belongs to the Bollywood movie ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aise Uljha Jiya,’ adding an extra layer of charm to his performance as he is seen clad in the recognizable Zomato delivery uniform.

Accompanying the video, the agent wrote, “Uljha Jiya,” along with an emoji, while tagging Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, who play the lead roles in the film. Additionally, he tagged Zomato and music label T-Series in his post.

The agent’s dance performance quickly captured the attention of the internet, with numerous netizens expressing awe and admiration for his skills. Many flooded the comments section with praises for his dancing abilities, while others injected humor into their responses, making playful remarks about the video.

One user jokingly commented, “Now do you understand why the orders are arriving late?” while another wrote, “Bro, it’s because of your dancing that Zomato’s stocks are soaring… keep dancing like this, and I’m going to invest all my money in Zomato tomorrow.”

Some users also noted the absence of a response from Zomato, with one humorously tagging the company and adding, “zomato waiting for your comment.”

The delivery agent, known by the Instagram handle ‘MoSAaN,’ has garnered a following of over 9,000 users. His video has amassed over 12.6 million views on Instagram alone.

His Instagram feed is filled with various dance videos, showcasing his talents to iconic Bollywood tunes such as “Chittiyan Kaliyan,” “Thug Le,” and “Dil Mein Baji Guitar,” further solidifying his status as an online sensation.