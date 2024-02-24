Viral video: Zomato delivery agent grooves to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya , internet loves it

Twitter
Headlines

Crakk box office collection day 1: Vidyut Jammwal’s film fails to beat Article 370, collects only Rs 4 crore

AAP-Congress alliance in Delhi, Gujarat, Goa, Chandigarh likely to be announced today

Shocking! Hyderabad businesswoman kidnaps TV anchor after she was...

Meet woman who is daughter-in-law of top cricketer, sister is star player, net worth is Rs 300 crore, her business is..

Article 370 box office collection day 1: Yami Gautam’s film gets decent opening, earns Rs 5.75 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Crakk box office collection day 1: Vidyut Jammwal’s film fails to beat Article 370, collects only Rs 4 crore

Meet woman who is daughter-in-law of top cricketer, sister is star player, net worth is Rs 300 crore, her business is..

Meet actress who belongs to Royal family, left luxury to marry common man, became a superstar after debut, she is now..

10 stunning photos of planets captured by NASA

Batters with most ducks in IPL  history

Batters with most runs for KKR in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

MIW vs DCW Highlights: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 4 Wickets | WPL 2024 Match Number 1

WPL 2024 Match 1, MIW vs DCW: Mumbai Indians Wins The Toss, Choose To Bowl First In Chinnaswamy

WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan With Other Bollywood Stars Slay The Women's Premier League

Crakk box office collection day 1: Vidyut Jammwal’s film fails to beat Article 370, collects only Rs 4 crore

Meet actress who belongs to Royal family, left luxury to marry common man, became a superstar after debut, she is now..

Meet actress who worked in superhit films, got married twice, then separated from second husband, she is now..

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Zomato delivery agent grooves to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya , internet loves it

Zomato delivery agent gains internet fame for his impressive Bollywood dance skills showcased in a viral video.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Feb 24, 2024, 09:12 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a digital age where every notable moment has the potential to captivate online audiences, a Zomato delivery agent has become an unexpected internet sensation, all thanks to his exceptional dancing prowess.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MoSAaN (@mosaan_2o)

The video, which has now gone viral, was initially shared by the agent on his official Instagram account. In the footage, he showcases his impressive dance skills by flawlessly executing the iconic hook step of the Bollywood song ‘Uljha Jiya,’ perfectly synchronized with its rhythm. The catchy track belongs to the Bollywood movie ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aise Uljha Jiya,’ adding an extra layer of charm to his performance as he is seen clad in the recognizable Zomato delivery uniform.

Accompanying the video, the agent wrote, “Uljha Jiya,” along with an emoji, while tagging Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, who play the lead roles in the film. Additionally, he tagged Zomato and music label T-Series in his post.

The agent’s dance performance quickly captured the attention of the internet, with numerous netizens expressing awe and admiration for his skills. Many flooded the comments section with praises for his dancing abilities, while others injected humor into their responses, making playful remarks about the video.

One user jokingly commented, “Now do you understand why the orders are arriving late?” while another wrote, “Bro, it’s because of your dancing that Zomato’s stocks are soaring… keep dancing like this, and I’m going to invest all my money in Zomato tomorrow.”

Some users also noted the absence of a response from Zomato, with one humorously tagging the company and adding, “zomato waiting for your comment.”

The delivery agent, known by the Instagram handle ‘MoSAaN,’ has garnered a following of over 9,000 users. His video has amassed over 12.6 million views on Instagram alone.

His Instagram feed is filled with various dance videos, showcasing his talents to iconic Bollywood tunes such as “Chittiyan Kaliyan,” “Thug Le,” and “Dil Mein Baji Guitar,” further solidifying his status as an online sensation.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Anushka Sharma, but this actress was Ali Abbas Zafar’s first choice opposite Salman Khan in Sultan

Instagram creators can now earn more, Meta rolling out a new tool that will…

Assam cabinet repeals Muslim marriages and divorces registration Act

World's most expensive wedding took place in India, cost more than Mukesh Ambani's kids Isha, Akash's wedding, was of..

'After independence, Congress party...': BJP chief JP Nadda at Labharthi Sammelan in Mumbai

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE