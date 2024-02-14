Viral video: Woman wears rat-cage heels in New York, internet is shocked

Unconventional 'rat-cage heels' worn at New York Fashion Week spark controversy and fascination online.

In an unexpected twist that has set tongues wagging, a video showcasing a woman strutting in what can only be described as 'rat-cage heels' has emerged from the prestigious New York Fashion Week. Posted by Instagram user Janette Ok on February 10th, the footage has since skyrocketed to fame, amassing over 100 million views in record time.

The viral clip captures the confident wearer sporting these avant-garde shoes, which boast actual rat cages affixed to the heels. Adding to the spectacle, faux rodents can be spotted ensnared within the cages, elevating the shock factor. Janette Ok accompanied the video with a whimsical caption, dubbing it, "If Ratatouille had a fashionable plot twist."

This peculiar footwear choice has ignited a flurry of conversation across social media platforms.

Promptly sparking dialogue among fashion aficionados, the Instagram post became a hub for divergent opinions. Some hailed the daring fashion statement, showering the wearer with praise for her audacity. "I like your personality," remarked one admirer, while another hailed the design as "a friendly fashion statement for the NYC ecosystem."

Yet, amidst the admiration, criticisms emerged.

A faction of social media users condemned the unconventional footwear, citing concerns of animal welfare. "Animal abuse," decried one commenter, questioning the ethics behind promoting such attire. Another voiced bewilderment at the trend, lamenting, "I can’t understand how brainless some human beings can be." Echoing similar sentiments, another commenter quipped, "What I thought animal testing was like."

However, amid the debate, nostalgia also found its place.

One seasoned fashion enthusiast reminisced about similar eccentric footwear they encountered decades ago. "These remind me of shoes I saw long ago (I'm 76!) and instead of cages, they had fishbowls with goldfish in them," they shared, highlighting the cyclical nature of fashion innovation.