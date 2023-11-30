Viral video: Woman fearlessly walks past pack of hyenas, internet is stunned

A viral video of an African woman calmly walking past a pack of hyenas has shocked social media,

A video circulating across social media platforms has sent shivers down the spines of netizens worldwide, featuring an African woman strolling past a pack of hyenas with an unparalleled calmness. The spine-tingling footage captures the moment when the woman confidently navigates through the midst of the howling and yelping predators without displaying the slightest sign of fear.

Hyenas, recognized as one of the most fearsome creatures in the animal kingdom, typically evoke trepidation due to their doglike appearance and carnivorous nature. However, the nonchalant attitude displayed by the passerby in the viral video has left viewers astounded and unnerved.

While it is widely known that hyenas generally exhibit a sense of fear towards humans, instances of attacks are not unprecedented. Despite this, the woman's unflinching demeanor in the face of these creatures has stirred a range of emotions on social media.

Netizens expressed their reactions with a mix of shock, fear, and admiration for the woman's audacious feat. Comments poured in from concerned users, emphasizing the spine-chilling nature of the encounter. One user expressed, "This is so scary," capturing the general sentiment shared by many who witnessed the video. Another alarmed commenter exclaimed, "No no you can't do this," reflecting the disbelief at the woman's fearless stride.

However, amidst the overwhelming concern, admiration also surfaced within the online community. A user commended the woman's bravery, stating, "You are a brave woman, salute to you,".