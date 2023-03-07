Search icon
Video: Pakistani girl’s sexy dance on Ram Chahe Leela goes viral, watch

These days dance videos on Bollywood songs are getting viral in India, Pakistan, US, UK and in other parts of the world.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 03:08 PM IST

Video: Pakistani girl’s sexy dance on Ram Chahe Leela goes viral, watch
Pakistani girl dances on Ram Chahe Leela

Viral Video: Dance videos are now a rage on Instagram and other social media platforms and when it comes to dance videos then how can we separate them from Bollywood songs. It is a well-known fact that Bollywood songs are popular across the world. These days dance videos on Bollywood songs are getting viral in India, Pakistan, US, UK and some other countries. Pakistani dance videos are now getting crazily viral on social media.

The trend started few weeks ago after the video of a Pakistani girl named Ayesha dancing on superhit Bollywoood song ‘Mera Dil Yeh Pukare’ went viral.

Now, video of a Pakistani girl showcasing her hot and sexy dance moves on popular Bollywood song ‘Ram Chahe Leela’ from Deepika Padukone’s film Ram Leela: Goliyon ki Rasleela has gone viral.

Watch the viral video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @image360pk

In the viral video, the Pakistani girl is wearing a sharara and she is dancing beautifully to the popular song. The girl is dancing at a wedding function and the people present at the function can be heard praising her.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Image360pk.  The video has become popular as it has received 2k views so far.

