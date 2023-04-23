Viral video: Girl’s sexy dance on Kamli Kamli in stylish hot pants lights up the internet, watch

Girl’s bold dance on ‘Kamli Kamli’ in stylish hot pants lights up the internet

Viral dance video: Social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, etc are full of dance videos and people from different walks of life are now posting videos on social media platforms showcasing their dance talent. This is also a fact that dance videos are liked a lot by netizens and very often dance videos go viral on social media within a short span of time.

Now, a dance video of a girl has gone viral on social media in which the girl can be seen competing with Bollywood star Katrina Kaif with her hot and sexy dance moves on the song ‘Kamli’ from superhit Bollywood film ‘Dhoom 3’, which stars Aamir Khan in the lead role.

Watch the viral video here:

The flawless dance moves and the energy shown by the girl in the video shows that she is a trained dancer. The expressions of the girl are infectious and she is matching the beats with equally gracious dance steps. The dance moves of the girl are sizzling and that’s why netizens are showering praise on the girl. The girl is looking hot in a black top and black hot pants.

Many internet users are comparing the girl with Katrina Kaif, saying that her dance moves are as good as Katrina Kaif’s.