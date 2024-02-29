Twitter
'I can sing almost 18 songs in one go at this age': Asha Bhosle on talks of retirement and performing on stage at age 90

South India's richest actor is worth Rs 3100 crore, owns studio, private jet; not Rajni, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR, Ram Charan

'Feel bad for...': NCB's Sameer Wankhede on 'father to father' chat with Shah Rukh Khan during Aryan Khan drugs case

US President Joe Biden undergoes annual physical amid reelection campaign, 'continues to be...'

UK: Prince Harry loses court battle over loss of security protection, plans to challenge decision

‘Akash Ambani is like Lord Ram to me, Isha Ambani is like a…’: Anant Ambani opens up about relationship with siblings

Bowlers with over 400 ODI wickets

Celebs reach Jamnagar for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani share lively photos from haldi ceremony

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Hanuma Vihari Controversy: ACA Responded To Vihari's Allegations, Claims They Did Nothing Wrong Here

IND vs ENG Test: Rohit Sharma's Clear Message To Player Who Are Not Prioritising Red-ball Cricket

Mohammed Shami's Health Update: Shami Underwent Achilles Tendon Surgery In London, Out Of IPL 2024

Viral video: Tigress Riddhi and cubs' playful splash at Ranthambore National Park delights internet

Tigress Riddhi and her playful cubs stole the spotlight at Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park with a charming bath session captured on video.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 06:54 AM IST

In a heartwarming display of wildlife leisure, Tigress Riddhi and her adorable cubs were spotted taking a refreshing break at Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. The enchanting scene unfolded at a waterhole, where the majestic tigress and her cub enjoyed a playful bath, much to the delight of onlookers.

Capturing this delightful moment, park authorities shared a captivating video on Instagram on February 25. The footage showcases Tigress Riddhi indulging in some quality leisure time with her cub. Moments later, the pair was joined by two more cubs, creating a wholesome scene that melted the hearts of wildlife enthusiasts.

The Instagram post, titled "Family Splash Time: Tigress Riddhi and Cubs Cooling Off in the Water Pit," quickly gained widespread attention, amassing thousands of likes and views. The video, which garnered over 10k views, also sparked a wave of admiration from animal enthusiasts who expressed their awe in the comments section.

"This is so cute," wrote one user, while another exclaimed, "Omg, this is so adorable."

Riddhi, fondly known as "The Notorious Queen of Ranthambore," is approximately five years old and currently reigns over Zone 3 and 4, covering Padam Talao, Rajbagh Talao, and Malik Talao. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

