Viral video: Tigress Riddhi and cubs' playful splash at Ranthambore National Park delights internet

Tigress Riddhi and her playful cubs stole the spotlight at Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park with a charming bath session captured on video.

In a heartwarming display of wildlife leisure, Tigress Riddhi and her adorable cubs were spotted taking a refreshing break at Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. The enchanting scene unfolded at a waterhole, where the majestic tigress and her cub enjoyed a playful bath, much to the delight of onlookers.

Capturing this delightful moment, park authorities shared a captivating video on Instagram on February 25. The footage showcases Tigress Riddhi indulging in some quality leisure time with her cub. Moments later, the pair was joined by two more cubs, creating a wholesome scene that melted the hearts of wildlife enthusiasts.

The Instagram post, titled "Family Splash Time: Tigress Riddhi and Cubs Cooling Off in the Water Pit," quickly gained widespread attention, amassing thousands of likes and views. The video, which garnered over 10k views, also sparked a wave of admiration from animal enthusiasts who expressed their awe in the comments section.

"This is so cute," wrote one user, while another exclaimed, "Omg, this is so adorable."

Riddhi, fondly known as "The Notorious Queen of Ranthambore," is approximately five years old and currently reigns over Zone 3 and 4, covering Padam Talao, Rajbagh Talao, and Malik Talao.