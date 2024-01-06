Headlines

Haryana Board 2024: BSEH 10th, 12th datesheet out at bseh.org.in, check here

Fardeen Khan reacts after Zeenat Aman claims Feroz Khan deducted her salary during Qurbani: 'If it's any...'

Pune gangster Sharad Mohol shot dead by own gang members on his wedding anniversary

Here's how much money Indian Railways lost as 20,000 tickets got cancelled due to...

Meet superstar who used to sweep floor in film studio, got very low salary, built business empire worth crores, he is..

IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad probable playing XI

Fatty liver: ​8 fruits that can help detox liver

Top 9 lowest totals against India in Tests

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral

Viral video: Terrifying encounter as man narrowly escapes attack from massive tiger, watch

A viral video on social media depicts a man attempting to pose with a massive tiger, resulting in a dangerous attack narrowly avoiding harm.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 10:03 AM IST

article-main
In an era where social media often showcases daring stunts and risky behaviors, a recent video has gained widespread attention for all the wrong reasons. The footage, which has gone viral on various platforms, depicts a man attempting to get dangerously close to a massive tiger in what appears to be an ill-advised attempt to pose with the wild creature.

Uploaded on Instagram by user @nouman.hassan1, the video has amassed nearly 179,000 likes, but the reactions it triggered have been far from positive. The incident serves as a stark reminder that some things are best left in the wild, and attempting to tame or interact closely with wild animals can have serious consequences.

The video shows the man approaching the tiger with seemingly little regard for the inherent dangers. Despite the tiger launching an attack, fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident. However, social media users were quick to express their outrage and concern over the reckless act.

Comments on the video ranged from anger to disbelief. One user remarked, "This is stupid," while another questioned, "Where is the thumbs-down button?" A third commenter urged caution, saying, "This is so dangerous, please don't try this again," and a fourth labeled the act as "animal abuse." Another user emphasized the wild nature of such animals, stating, "Tiger/lions/leopard/jaguar – all animals are wild, not pet animals."

