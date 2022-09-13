Stray dog brutally attacks 12-year-old boy in Kerala, shocking video goes viral

Stray dog attacked Kerala boy (Photo: Screengrab from the viral video)

Another dog bite incident took place in Kerala's Kozhikode district wherein a stray dog attacked a class 7 boy. The video from the incident shows a street dog brutally attacking the 12-year-old boy in front of a house.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the boy stopped near a house to greet his friends. This comes amid a spike in the number of dog bite cases across the country.

The visuals show a stray dog leaping at Nooras, who was riding a bicycle at the front of his house in a narrow lane near Govinda Vilasam School at Arakkinar.

The canine bit the boy on the hand and when Nooras tried to fend off the animal, it dragged him and pounced on him. After a few seconds, the boy managed to get inside his friend's house.

Watch the video here:

Dogs Own Country

Over 100,000 humans suffered stray dog bites in Kerala in 2022. Record rabies deaths reported. Vaccines didn’t work for many. Millions of harmless birds, pigs, buffaloes, cows are killed daily. Why not dogsDog Activistsalso should be punishedpic.twitter.com/OI0gjqKrYe — Porinju Veliyath (@porinju) September 12, 2022

As per reports, the boy suffered bite injuries on his leg and hand and has injury marks on his face and chest. The same dog had reportedly attacked four people on Sunday in Kozhikode.

Supreme Court on stray dogs

On September 10, the Supreme Court had suggested people who routinely feed stray dogs could be made responsible for their vaccination and also liable to bear the costs if those animals attack people, while emphasising on a need to find a solution to the stray dogs` menace.

The top court said a balance has to be maintained between the safety of people and animal rights. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and JK Maheshwari, said "some solution has to be found."

1.5 crore dog bites cases in India

Data shows India recorded over 1.5 crore animal bite cases since 2019. The highest number of cases were recorded in Uttar Pradesh (27,52,218), followed by Tamil Nadu (20,70,921), Maharashtra (15,75,606) and West Bengal (12,09,232). On the other hand, Lakshadweep reported zero dog bite cases in the same period.

The year 2019 saw a colossal 72,77,523 animal bite cases, which declined to 46,33,493 in 2020 and 17,01,133 a year later. However, the first seven months of 2022 alone recorded over 14.5 lakh instances. The highest number of cases this year were recorded in Tamil Nadu (251,510) and Maharashtra (231,531). India also reports over 100 rabies cases and deaths every year.