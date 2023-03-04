Search icon
Viral video: Pakistani girl's sizzling dance on 'Laung Laachi' is something you can't miss

Recently, a video of a Pakistani girl dancing to this peppy song caught the attention of the netizens.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 09:52 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Mannat Noor's popular song Laung Laachi released in 2018, is becoming a hit on internet.  Social media is littered with clips of folks sharing their dance versions of it. Recently, a video of a Pakistani girl dancing to this peppy song caught the attention of the netizens. The girl sets the internet on fire with her mesmerizing dance moves. Watch it here:

The video is shared on Instagram by a user named @Sania-foodie. The clip begins with the girl donning a beautiful salwar suit and dancing to the song with his expressions on point. Amping up the video’s energy, the girl can be seen copying the exact hook steps of the original track. Amazing, isn't it?

The clip has amassed more than 3,000 views. Many people expressed their love after seeing the video, while others shared their positive thoughts in the comments section. According to the comments section, she has fans not only in Pakistan but also in India. She was greatly appreciated, and some even proposed to her in the comments section.

One user wrote, "She is so cute"

Another user said,"She is my crush, wow so beautiful"

