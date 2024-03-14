Viral video: Pakistani father-daughter duo’s dance to SRK song wows internet, watch

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This Akshay Kumar, Abhishek heroine did side roles till age 30, rejected 28 films, then became international star

Govt bans 23 ‘ferocious’ dog breeds: Know why Pitbull, Rottweiler, bulldog, other dog breeds are banned in India

This actress stole, ran from home to be in Bollywood, ate garbage to avoid starving, became India's highest-paid...

Zepto orders to cost more now, Dunzo rival becomes first quick-commerce company to charge for…

Meet man, who belongs to Maharana Pratap's family and is prince of Udaipur, holds 7 Guinness World Records in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This Akshay Kumar, Abhishek heroine did side roles till age 30, rejected 28 films, then became international star

Govt bans 23 ‘ferocious’ dog breeds: Know why Pitbull, Rottweiler, bulldog, other dog breeds are banned in India

This actress stole, ran from home to be in Bollywood, ate garbage to avoid starving, became India's highest-paid...

5 highest-grossing films of Aamir Khan

10 oldest players to play in IPL 2024

Weapons brought to India by Mughals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

This Akshay Kumar, Abhishek heroine did side roles till age 30, rejected 28 films, then became international star

This actress stole, ran from home to be in Bollywood, ate garbage to avoid starving, became India's highest-paid...

Alia Bhatt opens up on her bond with Isha Ambani: 'We both...'

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Pakistani father-daughter duo’s dance to SRK song wows internet, watch

A viral video from a wedding in Pakistan captures a father and daughter's heartwarming 'Bollywood' dance to the tune of 'Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana'.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 14, 2024, 06:44 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A touching video capturing a father and his young daughter dancing together at a wedding in Pakistan has taken social media by storm, captivating millions worldwide with its sheer joy and love.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R&A (@ridah_studio)

Shared on Instagram by the girl's parents, the video showcases a spirited 'Bollywood' performance by the duo, set to the iconic tune of 'Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana' from the beloved film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Dressed in a vibrant yellow ethnic outfit, the little girl exudes happiness as she dances alongside her father, who matches her steps with equal enthusiasm, perfectly synchronizing with the song's rhythm and lyrics.

Their heartwarming routine culminates in a tender embrace, as the father lifts his daughter, sealing their bond with a shared dance. The video not only highlights their close relationship but also mirrors the affectionate dynamic portrayed in the Bollywood classic.

Accompanied by the poignant caption, "Father: A daughter’s First Love," the video has struck a chord with viewers worldwide, amassing over 7 million views since its upload. Social media users have flooded the comments section with adoration, expressing their desire to cherish similar moments with their own daughters.

Many online have been moved by the emotional display, with one user commenting, "Too overwhelmingly cute. May god keep you both under His protection and may the bilateral love only grow with time." Another simply remarked, "This is so cute."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS officer Pari Bishnoi, who lived like a 'monk' to clear UPSC exam, got AIR 30, she is married...

Embrace the Purity: Little Rituals, India and Asia's First MADE SAFE Certified Baby Care Brand

Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh breaks silence on reports of wife Charan Kaur's pregnancy

Vedanta launches transformative initiative ‘Panchhi -Sapno Ka Udaan’ project

Weather update: IMD predicts warmer days ahead in Delhi; check full forecast for summer

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement