Viral video: Pakistani father-daughter duo’s dance to SRK song wows internet, watch

A viral video from a wedding in Pakistan captures a father and daughter's heartwarming 'Bollywood' dance to the tune of 'Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana'.

A touching video capturing a father and his young daughter dancing together at a wedding in Pakistan has taken social media by storm, captivating millions worldwide with its sheer joy and love.

Shared on Instagram by the girl's parents, the video showcases a spirited 'Bollywood' performance by the duo, set to the iconic tune of 'Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana' from the beloved film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Dressed in a vibrant yellow ethnic outfit, the little girl exudes happiness as she dances alongside her father, who matches her steps with equal enthusiasm, perfectly synchronizing with the song's rhythm and lyrics.

Their heartwarming routine culminates in a tender embrace, as the father lifts his daughter, sealing their bond with a shared dance. The video not only highlights their close relationship but also mirrors the affectionate dynamic portrayed in the Bollywood classic.

Accompanied by the poignant caption, "Father: A daughter’s First Love," the video has struck a chord with viewers worldwide, amassing over 7 million views since its upload. Social media users have flooded the comments section with adoration, expressing their desire to cherish similar moments with their own daughters.

Many online have been moved by the emotional display, with one user commenting, "Too overwhelmingly cute. May god keep you both under His protection and may the bilateral love only grow with time." Another simply remarked, "This is so cute."