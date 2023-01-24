Search icon
'Snatching victory from jaws of defeat': Netizens applaud buffalo's lucky escape from pride of lions

Taking advantage of the fight between lions, the buffalo narrowly escaped becoming the feast and slowly walked away to join its herd.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 09:05 AM IST

Photo: Twitter

Social media is frequently flooded with videos of wild animal encounters. An old video of lions getting ready to eat a water buffalo recently made a comeback on social media. Three lionesses and two lions are seen feasting after their hunt in the now-viral video.

A few seconds later, two lionesses start fighting, and five of them start attacking one another. One lion was seen attempting to hold the buffalo so it wouldn't escape as a group of lions were seen fighting among themselves. The buffalo take advantage of the situation by slowly standing up and eventually strolling away in the viral clip. The buffalo does not appear to be seriously hurt, however, and appears able to rejoin its herd.

The video and the caption, which reads, "Lions fight while eating a water buffalo, then it casually walks off," were posted to Twitter by the account "Weird and Terrifying." Over 15 million people have watched the viral video so far, and it has received over 1 lakh likes on Twitter. After watching the trending video, more than 3,000 people left comments.

 

 

One user commented on the viral post, “Getting distracted and loosing site of what’s important mite (might) be putting your survival at risk”. While another wrote, “Literally snatching victory from the jaws of defeat...” One Twitter user made a hilarious remark and wrote, “They decide to go on a diet I think”

Stunning photos of Mukesh Ambani's future daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant
Luxurious high-rise where Vivek Agnihotri bought new Rs 17.92 crore home after The Kashmir Files success
Discover surprising health benefits of Dates: From fiber, antioxidants to more
Yearender 2022: Lata Mangeshkar, Sidhu Moose Wala, Raju Srivastava, Deepesh Bhan, artists who passed away
Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar net worth, business empire, lavish house, fee per episode; all you need to know
First-image
US twin shooting: 7 killed in two shootings in California community
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
