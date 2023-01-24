'Snatching victory from jaws of defeat': Netizens applaud buffalo's lucky escape from pride of lions

Photo: Twitter

Social media is frequently flooded with videos of wild animal encounters. An old video of lions getting ready to eat a water buffalo recently made a comeback on social media. Three lionesses and two lions are seen feasting after their hunt in the now-viral video.

A few seconds later, two lionesses start fighting, and five of them start attacking one another. One lion was seen attempting to hold the buffalo so it wouldn't escape as a group of lions were seen fighting among themselves. The buffalo take advantage of the situation by slowly standing up and eventually strolling away in the viral clip. The buffalo does not appear to be seriously hurt, however, and appears able to rejoin its herd.

The video and the caption, which reads, "Lions fight while eating a water buffalo, then it casually walks off," were posted to Twitter by the account "Weird and Terrifying." Over 15 million people have watched the viral video so far, and it has received over 1 lakh likes on Twitter. After watching the trending video, more than 3,000 people left comments.

Lions fight while eating a water buffalo, then it casually walks off pic.twitter.com/lEt2pApFT3 — Weird and Terrifying (@weirdterrifying) January 21, 2023

One user commented on the viral post, “Getting distracted and loosing site of what’s important mite (might) be putting your survival at risk”. While another wrote, “Literally snatching victory from the jaws of defeat...” One Twitter user made a hilarious remark and wrote, “They decide to go on a diet I think”

READ | Another video of couple romancing on two-wheeler goes viral in Chhattisgarh