Another video of couple romancing on two-wheeler goes viral in Chhattisgarh

Another video of a couple romancing on a two-wheeler has gone viral on social media. The video is said to be from Bhilai, Durg district of Chhattisgarh. The boy and girl were detained after the video became public. The couple paid a high price for their romantic ride on the streets.

According to reports, the boy was riding a bike with no number plate on it. He was named Javed aged 27 and has a furniture shop in Vaishali nagar. The one who bought the stolen bike worth Rs 1.5 lakh in Rajnandgaon for only Rs 9000. Along with this, the number plate of the bike was also removed. So that the police could not identify him.

The video was released on January 21, 2023, and went viral on the social media platform where the young couple was seen romancing on the bike. It was shown in the video that the boy is riding a bike and the girl is sitting on the tank of the bike facing the boy. The girl is seen kissing the boy by hugging him.

According to the traffic and bike rules, the girl was supposed to sit behind the boy and should have been wearing a helmet but on the other hand, she was found sitting on the tank without a helmet and was romancing him.

At 9:50 am this bike without a number plate left Jayanti stadium from the back road. There were many people who were making the video. The girl was seen hiding her face in the boy’s jacket.

Both stopped at Nehru Nagar for some time in front of Bhelwa Talab. Later they went to a restaurant in Smriti Nagar.

Durg ASP Dr Abhishek Pallav detained the couple at 9 pm on Sunday and asked them to recreate the crime scene at Globe Chowk. After investigation, they found out that they created the scene intentionally with no reason behind it. The investigation is still under process.

A similar incident happened a while ago where the girl was sitting facing the boy from the front on a scooty and was hugging him on the streets of Lucknow. The police took action against the boy.