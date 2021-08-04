Viral video of bride and groom dancing their hearts out during wedding is sure to cure your midweek blues - WATCH

No Indian wedding is complete without pomp and show. The bride, groom, and all their relatives gather during the ceremonies and dance their hearts out during the wedding festivities. Gone are the days when only families and friends used to dance during a wedding, nowadays, the bride and groom also shake a leg during their nuptials to celebrate the happy occasion.

In a video that is now going viral on social media, a bride and groom could be seen dancing with energy and thrill during the baraat. At first, the groom initiated the dance while the bride stood shyly, however, later the bride joined in on the fun too.

Together the couple danced their hearts out and impressed the wedding guests with their stunning dance moves. The video was shared on Instagram by a user named official_niranjanm87. The video, so far, has thousands of views and hundreds of comments on it with netizens praising the bride and groom for their fun dance moves.

Recently, another video had gone viral on Instagram wherein the groom is so mesmerised with his bride's beauty that he promptly indulges in a grand gesture as the bride comes on the stage.

In the video, the bride could be seen shyly approaching the stage but looking at her stunning beauty, the groom made a grand gesture, got down from the stage, and sat on one knee in front of his bride. The video later showed the groom holding and kissing his bride's hand and the bride lovingly touching her to-be husband's cheek.