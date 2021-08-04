Mesmerised by his bride's beauty, groom makes grand gesture on wedding stage - WATCH viral video

Every bride and groom looks forward to the moment when they see each other donning heavy and gorgeous wedding lehengas, sherwani, and jewelry. Not only the dulha-dulhan but the relatives and guests also have their eyes fixated on the wedding stage where the bride and groom begin their married life. However, currently, a video is going viral on social media where the groom is so mesmerised with his bride's beauty that he promptly indulges in a grand gesture as the bride comes on the stage.

In the video that is going viral on social media, the bride can be seen shyly approaching the stage but looking at her stunning beauty, the groom makes a grand gesture, gets down from the stage and sits on one knee in front of his bride.

The video later shows the groom holding and kissing his bride's hand and the bride lovingly touching her to-be husband's cheek. The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Shahrukh Qureshi and has since been shared by multiple accounts for the sweet gesture of the groom.

So far, the video has more than 6,75,000 likes and hundreds of comments on it.

A while back, another video had gone viral on social media wherein the bride could be seen looking gorgeous in a lehenga which was a copy of Priyanka Chopra's red wedding attire.

The bride looked stunning in a red lehenga choli similar to Priyanka Chopra's wedding lehenga, gold jewelry. The video also showed a snippet from another function where the bride wore a white lehenga while walking on the red carpet with her brother.