Viral video: Mukesh Ambani breaks down during Anant Ambani’s emotional speech at pre-wedding event, watch

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities started earlier this week with a community feast, hosting thousands of people from neighbouring villages and serving them Gujarati delicacies.

In a viral video, Reliance chairperson Mukesh Ambani got emotional and was seen in tears during his son Anant Ambani’s heartwarming speech at the pre-wedding event in Gujarat’s Jamnagar.

During the event, Anant used this beautiful moment to thank his parents for making him feel special. He also spoke about the health challenges that he has been experiencing since childhood and how his parents never let him feel suffered.

“My life has not entirely been a bed of roses. I have experienced the pain of thorns. I have faced many health issues since childhood, but my father and mother have never let me feel that I have suffered. They have always stood by me," Anant said.

Watch Anant’s emotional speech that moved Mukesh Ambani into tears:

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities started earlier this week with a community feast, hosting thousands of people from neighbouring villages and serving them Gujarati delicacies.

More than 1,000 guests, including the world's richest people like Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg attended day 1 of the three-day event in Jamnagar.

The grand event was also attended by Bollywood superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan.

On this special occasion, popular singer Rihanna also performed for the first time in India on Friday. Some of her performances which included the renditions of her hit songs, such as 'Diamonds', 'Rude Boy', 'Pour It Up', are currently going viral on social media platforms.