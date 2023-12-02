Headlines

Viral video: Mermaid performer's narrow escape from drowning as tail gets entangled, watch

A mermaid performer at Johannesburg's Cresta Mall narrowly escaped danger when her costume got entangled in an aquarium tank.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 08:31 AM IST

A shocking moment unfolded at Johannesburg's Cresta Mall when a woman, dressed as a mermaid for a performance, narrowly averted a potentially disastrous situation. The mermaid found herself in a perilous spot as her costume's tail got tangled in a false coral reef structure within the mall's aquarium tank, drawing gasps from onlookers who were on the edge of their seats.

Footage of the incident, captured by a shopper named Zizwe Ndwandwe, quickly went viral on various social media platforms. In the video, the quick-thinking mermaid swiftly shed her tail, recognizing the imminent danger, and surfaced for air, averting what could have been a dangerous mishap.

The decisive actions of the performer likely prevented a hazardous outcome, leaving viewers astonished and their hearts racing. The clip garnered reactions expressing relief at her rescue while underscoring the need for such acts to be conducted under proper supervision.

"Thank goodness she's safe," remarked one viewer, echoing the sentiments shared by many who found the video's intensity alarming.

"This was really heart-stopping," another person commented, capturing the sense of fear invoked by the incident.

The widespread sentiment echoed a third viewer's reaction, who simply exclaimed, "Absolutely terrifying!"

The incident highlighted both the risks inherent in such performances and the importance of safety measures in executing them.

