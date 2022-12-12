Search icon
Viral video: Men dance using utensils at wedding, internet says ‘inspired by Modi ji'

More than 15,500 people have seen this wedding dance video, and many others have liked it and commented on it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 06:54 AM IST

Screen Grab

As weddings have begun in India, there are usually some unique or intriguing things that happen, particularly during dance performance time, which most of the time goes viral on social media. A video of several drunken groomsmen dancing around a wedding reception bashing chairs and empty containers to the beat has gone viral online.

Some dudes are seen having a blast in the common dining room. One video also shows them dancing to upbeat music while another shows them beating on empty pots and chairs. Ankit, the Twitter user who uploaded the video, has received upwards of 15,500 views and a number of positive reactions from his followers.

Comments from people came pouring in, covering a wide range of responses. One User Commented, “Inspired by modi ji.” Another User commented, “Itne saaf bartan kis shaadi mein bhai?” Another wrote, “Moi Ji ki baraat k video kisne leak kr diye itne saal baad.”

Meanwhile, several wedding videos have recently gone viral online for a wide variety of causes. In one instance, a black bull wanders through a beautiful wedding pandal and the presence of the animal in the wedding pandal  made the attendees nervous.

Alo, READ: Mumbai student travels by autorickshaw in UK city, video goes viral

In another video, a Bihar student tried to crash into a neighbouring wedding by impersonating one of the attendees in return for free meals. The student said in the video that he didn't know who the groom was and had merely gone for the complimentary meal. The groom not only permitted him to eat at his wedding, but also told him to bring some food for the hostel.

