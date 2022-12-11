Search icon
Mumbai student travels by autorickshaw in UK city, video goes viral

A video of an auto-rickshaw driver giving a student a lift in York, England, has gone viral on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 11:15 PM IST

Mumbai student travels by autorickshaw in UK city, video goes viral
Screen Grab

Auto-rickshaws are the most popular form of public transportation in India and there have been many viral videos featuring them. Most of us use them to go to and from work, school, and college. As a result of their low fares and convenient locations, these transportation options are often used for shorter journeys. Auto-rickshaws are quite popular rides in Soth-east Asia. But these vehicles are not easy to spot in European countries.  

A video of an auto-rickshaw driver in York City, England, giving a student a lift in his three-wheeled vehicle recently went viral on social media.

The video showed the auto rickshaw driver cruising about town to the tune of an Indian song. As stated on his Instagram profile, the video was shot by a student at the University of York originally from Mumbai. More and more buildings and pedestrians may be seen as the film proceeds.

Over 442 people liked the video after it was posted on November 27; several people left comments expressing their joy and amazement.

The clip was shared by the auto-rickshaw driver, who, as per his Instagram post caption, “A decent day to get out in the rickshaw today... was great to meet @kane___25603 and take him for a ride through #York for some #mumbaivibes”

Also, READ: Viral: United Kingdom Police to patrol on Mahindra-made ‘tuk-tuks’, internet reacts

Many Instagram User commented on the video. One Instagram user commented, “Ahh I would to sit back and listen to "Main Jis din bhula doon" by Amit Kumar. A theraputic drive and experience I can imagine” Another user commented, “Bhaiya Bandra station tak Kitna hoga.” Another user asked , “has it hand pull starter or auto ignition starter?,” to which the channel owner replied, “There's a normal key ignition, and a pull starter too.”

Similarly, the Gwent Police in Wales have recently obtained Auto-rickshaws (three-wheeled vehicles) for use in Newport and Abergavenny in the county of Monmouthshire. Police at the time issued a statement saying that policemen will be using these motorised rickshaws to monitor public spaces including parks and sidewalks.

