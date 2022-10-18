Viral: United Kingdom Police to patrol on Mahinda-made ‘tuk-tuks’, internet reacts

Image Source: gwent.police.uk

Various types of vehicles are used by police forces across the world to help them combat crime. The United Kingdom Police force has introduced three-wheeled vehicles, often known as 'autorickshaws' or 'tuk-tuks', to its fleet in addition to high-speed automobiles or motorcycles.

According to a BBC story, the Gwent Police in Wales have purchased four of the three-wheeled vehicles for usage in Newport and Abergavenny in the county of Monmouthshire. The police department said in a statement that officers will be utilising motorised rickshaws to conduct patrols in public areas such as parks and sidewalks.

According to the BBC article, the police have not revealed how much they spent on the vehicles, which can travel at speeds of up to 55 kilometres per hour.

The Gwent Police are reportedly suggesting that the tuk-tuks would be utilised as "safe spaces" where crimes can be reported and assistance can be sought.

The Chief Inspector of Gwent Police, Damian Sowrey, revealed that these vehicles were showcased at their 'Behind the Badge' day event, where the local community had the chance to have an up-close look at the tuk-tuks. The event was held on the day of the event.

Autos have been used as public transportation but Gwent police has different plans for them. They want e-autos to be used as "safe spaces" where crimes can be reported, help sought, and crime prevention advice can be given.

We're proud to be a part of such a noble initiative. pic.twitter.com/GLQftxjU7K October 17, 2022

Mahindra, who will manufacturer these vehicles for the UK Police also tweeted with a caption,”Autos have been used as public transportation but Gwent police has different plans for them. They want e-autos to be used as "safe spaces" where crimes can be reported, help sought, and crime prevention advice can be given. We're proud to be a part of such a noble initiative.”

The netizens are having the time of their lives on the internet. One Instagram user commented,”East Mahindra Company - 'trust me bro main Auto bechne hi aaya hoon.' Another user commented,”Waiting for them to say "nahi jayenga" when called.” Another user commented,”Reverse colonisation.” Another said,”Thomas Shelby died for this.”