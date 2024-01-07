Headlines

Viral video: Man's remarkable Sitar rendition of 'Jamal Kudu' impresses internet, watch

Sitar virtuoso and music producer Rishab Rikhiram Sharma has set the internet ablaze with his inventive cover of "Jamal Kudu," a song popularized by Ranbir Kapoor's film "Animal."

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 07:47 AM IST

article-main
In a dazzling display of musical fusion, renowned sitar player and music producer Rishab Rikhiram Sharma has captured the internet's attention with his latest rendition of "Jamal Kudu," a song that rose to fame through Ranbir Kapoor's film "Animal."

Sharma, known for his boundary-pushing approach to music, has been at the forefront of exploring the intersection of traditional Indian melodies and contemporary beats since his early days in the industry. His most recent interpretation of "Jamal Kudu" showcases this distinctive amalgamation, seamlessly blending the classical allure of the sitar with the modern vibes of trap music.

In a statement accompanying the viral video, Sharma expressed his musical journey, stating, “Since childhood, I’ve navigated dual musical paths: mastering sitar in the traditional way while teaching myself music production (trap, soulection type beats, edm etc.). Now, it’s time to merge these passions into an innovative blend. 2024 calling for a new sound/revolution.”

The track, originally featuring a captivating dance sequence by Bobby Deol in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster "Animal," has sparked a social media trend, resonating with audiences across various platforms. Sharma's cover takes the song to unprecedented heights, infusing it with electrifying trap beats that seamlessly complement the sitar's melodious chorus.

Contrary to popular belief, the song's roots trace back to an old Iranian folk track rather than being a new composition. Originally named 'Jamaal Jamaaloo,' the song was composed by the Khatereh Group, adding an extra layer of cultural richness to Sharma's innovative adaptation.

