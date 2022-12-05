Video: Man gets stuck under elephant statue at Madhya Pradesh temple (Photo: Screengrab from the viral video)

A video which shows a man being stuck under an elephant statue installed at a temple in Madhya Pradesh has gone viral on social media. Reports suggest that the man was involved in a ritual when he suddenly got locked into the divine structure.

The video is of Amarkantak, the origin place of Narmada in Madhya Pradesh. There are two idols of an elephant and a horse here. People say that devotees come out from under this elephant to fulfil their wishes. The space below the idol is so small that many times people get stuck in it.

In the video, the man can be seen trying his best to make his way out of the statute. The temple's priest can also be seen helping the man to come out of the structure. Other devotees also gave suggestions to the man. But it isn't clear whether the man managed to get come out of the statute. This left viewers in all suspense and no conclusion.

Check the viral video here:

Any kind of excessive bhakti is injurious to health pic.twitter.com/mqQ7IQwcij — (@nkk_123) December 4, 2022

According to reports, the religious place sees people praying to the Lord while they try to slide from beneath the elephant idol. In 2019 also, a woman was stuck while performing the ritual. However, she managed to come out of the elephant statue.

READ | Who is Khan Sir? Why did Congress leader Surpiya Shrinate demand his arrest? 'Suresh-Abdul' row explained