Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Video: Man gets stuck under elephant statue at Madhya Pradesh temple

Viral video: It isn't clear in the video whether the man managed to come out of the statute.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 07:24 PM IST

Video: Man gets stuck under elephant statue at Madhya Pradesh temple
Video: Man gets stuck under elephant statue at Madhya Pradesh temple (Photo: Screengrab from the viral video)

A video which shows a man being stuck under an elephant statue installed at a temple in Madhya Pradesh has gone viral on social media. Reports suggest that the man was involved in a ritual when he suddenly got locked into the divine structure.

The video is of Amarkantak, the origin place of Narmada in Madhya Pradesh. There are two idols of an elephant and a horse here. People say that devotees come out from under this elephant to fulfil their wishes. The space below the idol is so small that many times people get stuck in it.

In the video, the man can be seen trying his best to make his way out of the statute. The temple's priest can also be seen helping the man to come out of the structure. Other devotees also gave suggestions to the man. But it isn't clear whether the man managed to get come out of the statute. This left viewers in all suspense and no conclusion.

Check the viral video here:

 

 

According to reports, the religious place sees people praying to the Lord while they try to slide from beneath the elephant idol. In 2019 also, a woman was stuck while performing the ritual. However, she managed to come out of the elephant statue.

READ | Who is Khan Sir? Why did Congress leader Surpiya Shrinate demand his arrest? 'Suresh-Abdul' row explained

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Virat Kohli to Sam Curran: Top 10 best individual performances of the T20 World Cup
Inside photos of Malaika Arora's palatial home featuring swanky living room, bedroom and more
Fond of banana shake? Know about side effects of consuming the drink daily
In pics: Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya tie the knot in dreamy ceremony
Start your mornings with green tea: Check out 5 healthy advantages
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI PO prelims Admit Cards 2022 released at sbi.co.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.