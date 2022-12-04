Katni: MP man puts head at God's feet, dies of a heart attack on CCTV camera

Viral video: Katni man dies on camera while praying to God.

A shocking video has gone viral in which a man praying to God dies of a heart attack. The tragic video has been shared thousands of times on social media. It is being said that the video was from a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district.

The CCTV video shows the man praying before Sai Baba. He then puts his head on the diety's feet and never rises again. The video shows he kept laying on his feet suspecting people look on. No one knew if the person has passed on or just praying to God. The man has been identified as Rakesh.

DNA India can't independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Many on social media claim that because he died at the feet of Saibaba, he will attain Moksha or heaven.

This comes weeks after a man performing at a Ram Lila died of a heart attack on camera.

Yesterday, a woman in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow died during the Jaimala ceremony at her own wedding. She apparently died of a heart attack.

Post-coronavirus, many seemingly healthy people died of sudden cardiac episodes. This includes actors like Siddharth Shukla and comedian Raju Srivastava. Singer KK also died while performing at a live concert.