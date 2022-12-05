Who is Khan Sir? Why did Congress leader Surpiya Shrinate demand his arrest? 'Suresh-Abdul' row explained

Who is Khan Sir, the Patna teacher famous on YouTube

Khan Sir is one of the most famous names on Indian social media. He has millions of followers on YouTube, and many of his clips regularly go viral on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. However, he regularly courts controversy due to his observations and unconventional views on sensitive topics. The latest row erupted after Congress leader Supriya Shrinate demanded his arrest for making a contentious remark in an old video. Who is Khan Sir?

Khan Sir is a teacher. He has a coaching institute in Patna. He coaches students in cracking IAS/IPS exams, billed as one of the toughest exams in the world.

Khan Sir's coaching's name is Khan GS Research Centre.

Khan Sir is famous for teaching general studies in a fun manner. He often jokes while teaching.

He teaches history, geopolitics and other such subjects. He also teaches geography.

His videos garner millions of views on social media. Even those who are not preparing for such exams watch his infotainment videos. He often peppers his lectures with comments and jokes that sometimes offend certain sections of society.

Khan sir was born in Gorakhpur in a military family. He was born in 1993. His father is a retired air force officer. Even he wanted to join the Army. He completed his MSc from Allahabad University.

Khan Sir has over 20 million YouTube followers. He also has many subscribers. He charges a nominal fee for unhindered access to his online lectures.

It isn't clear what his real name is. Some claim his real name is Amit Singh, some say his name is Afzal Khan.

Khan sir isn't new to the controversy. Earlier this year, he had asked railway aspirants to launch a protest in a peaceful manner. However, some railway property was allegedly vandalised.

घटिया निहायत ही घटिया - इसे गिरफ़्तार करना चाहिए



और जो अट्टहास कर रहे हैं इनकी भद्दी बेहूदा बातें सुन कर उनको सोचना चाहिए - कि क्या बन रहे हैं हम? https://t.co/txyLtHEjzn — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) December 4, 2022

What's the current controversy all about?

Srinate shared a video in which he explained how the meaning of a sentence changes if one replaces 'Suresh' with Abdul.

He said in Hindi that some sentences can have two meanings. 'Suresh was flying an airplane will have one meaning. If you exchange the person's name with Abdul, the meaning changes,' he said.

Srinate said in a tweet that this person should be arrested.

"Those laughing over this vulgar nonsense should think: what are we becoming?" she added.