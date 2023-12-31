Viral video: Little boy strolls with enormous chained tiger, what happens next will shock you

Nouman Hassan, a content creator from Pakistan, is facing backlash for a viral video featuring a child confidently interacting with his pet tiger.

In the ever-evolving landscape of content creation, individuals employ diverse strategies to achieve viral success and gain widespread popularity. Nouman Hassan, a man hailing from Pakistan, has carved a unique niche for himself by showcasing his pet tigers in videos. While many content creators exhibit their talents in singing or dancing, Hassan's approach has sparked both admiration and criticism due to the potential risks involved.

Despite facing backlash, Hassan continues to share photos and videos featuring his magnificent but inherently dangerous pet tigers. Recently, he stirred controversy on the internet by posting a video wherein a child confidently held the tiger's chain and moved around with the animal. However, moments later, the boy lost his grip on the chain, prompting the tiger to attempt an attack. Fortunately, a man intervened just in time to save the child.

The video rapidly gained viral attention, with social media users expressing concerns about what they perceive as a lack of caution and potential animal cruelty. Netizens flooded the comments section with a variety of reactions.

One user commented, "This is ridiculous."

Another expressed, "This is the most idiotic act of human intelligence."

A third user wrote, "There is no shortage of idiots in this world."

A fourth questioned, "Why is it even needed?" The incident has ignited a broader conversation about the ethical considerations surrounding the use of wild animals in viral content, raising questions about the responsibilities of content creators and the potential risks associated with showcasing such majestic creatures in a seemingly careless manner.