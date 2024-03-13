Twitter
Viral: Dreaded gangster Kala Jathedi marries lady don 'Madam Minz' amid tight security in Delhi, watch video

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 12:37 PM IST

Gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi tied the knot with history-sheeter Anuradha Choudhary alias 'Revolver Rani', who also has numerous criminal charges, in Dwarka in Delhi on Tuesday.

Over 250 police personnel were present at the wedding venue around Santosh Garden in Dwarka Sector-3. Drones were also used for surveillance of the wedding venue.

The venue was booked by Sandeep's lawyer for Rs 51,000. The gangster received a six-hour parole for his wedding from a Delhi court. Anuradha Choudhary, also known as 'Madam Minz' reached the wedding venue from Haryana's Sonipat in an SUV.

About 76 cases, including murder cases, are filed against Kala Jathedi. He had a cash prize of Rs 7 lakh on him, and was arrested in 2021. He is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail.

The visitors at the wedding had to pass a four-layered security check before entering the venue. Even the family had to show their identity proof, following which the police permitted them to enter.

A list of vendors to be there during the wedding was also made. Police stated that even mobile phones were barred during the event.

The police personnel had teams of special cells, the crime branch and Haryana's CIA (crime investigation agency).

(With inputs from PTI)

 
