Viral video: Couple's dance on crowded railway platform gets thumbs down from internet, watch

A recent video posted on Instagram captures a couple dancing energetically to a Bhojpuri song on a crowded railway platform.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 08:50 AM IST

In a curious twist of social media trends, the phenomenon of people showcasing their dance prowess in unconventional public spaces has surged in popularity. Metro trains, railway platforms, and other crowded locales have become unexpected dance floors, despite facing online criticism and repeated cautionary warnings from authorities. A recent video circulating the internet exemplifies this trend, featuring a couple energetically dancing to a Bhojpuri song on a bustling railway platform. The video, shared on Instagram by the user @ankit_dancer01, has rapidly gained viral status, accumulating over 243,000 likes and counting.

The footage unfolds against the backdrop of a densely packed train, with the couple exuberantly moving to the beats of a trending Bhojpuri track. While many viewers applauded the couple for their impressive dance skills and talent, a significant portion of the audience chose to express disapproval, shaming and trolling them for what they perceived as an audacious act of public dancing. Accusations of a mere publicity stunt surfaced, with some specifically targeting the woman and accusing her of seeking attention through unconventional means.

Amid the controversy, social media comments reflected a spectrum of opinions. One user, impressed by the couple's self-assured demeanor, commented, "Bas itna hi confidence chahiye life me (This much confidence is all I need in life)." Injecting humor, another user drew a parallel between personal and public spaces, stating, "Or idhar me apna dance band kr deti hu when my mom enters my room. (Here I stop my dance when my mother enters my room)." The witty commentaries showcased the varied perspectives on the appropriateness of dancing in public spaces.

Despite the criticism, some viewers embraced the couple's spontaneous dance as a form of self-expression. One individual cheekily remarked, "Dance India dance ke future winner," acknowledging the couple's talent. Another account simply expressed, "More and more love for you." 

