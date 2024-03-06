Twitter
Viral video: 18 people travel in Mahindra Scorpio, internet says 'India is not for beginners'

A hilarious video making rounds on the internet showcases 18 people squeezing into a Mahindra Scorpio, defying its passenger limit.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 06, 2024, 06:15 AM IST

A sidesplitting video circulating the internet has left viewers in stitches as a group of individuals defy the laws of car occupancy in a Mahindra Scorpio. Seemingly disregarding the vehicle's designated passenger limit, a whopping 18 people miraculously emerge from the car, turning the concept of space inside out.

The video, capturing this ludicrous spectacle, has sent social media into a frenzy with users delighted by the absurdity of the scene. Shared by 'narsa' on March 4, the footage quickly gained traction with a caption that reads, "Desi people when they go to any marriage or function." In the now-viral clip, one can witness a man diligently counting as person after person emerges from the vehicle, tallying up to a staggering 18 individuals.

Within moments of its online debut, the video amassed over 76k views, showcasing the widespread appeal of its comedic charm. Social media platforms erupted with laughter as users flooded the comments section with a myriad of humorous remarks and emoji.

"India is not for beginners," remarked one user, encapsulating the sentiment of many amused onlookers. Echoing a similar sentiment, another user celebrated "Scorpio supremacy," highlighting the unconventional versatility of the vehicle. "Anything is possible in India," chimed in another user, acknowledging the country's penchant for defying expectations.

Relating to the scene depicted, one user shared, "Can relate, I have been there," offering a personal connection to the hilarity unfolding on screen. Meanwhile, another user humorously noted, "The word 'comfort' left the chat," underscoring the sheer absurdity of the situation.

In a tongue-in-cheek fashion, a different user speculated, "Maybe they were just checking the build quality of Scorpio," adding a touch of playful skepticism to the discourse. And in a final jest, one user quipped, "They filled the entire village in the car," highlighting the exaggerated nature of the scene.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
