Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral: Both pilots fall asleep at 37,000 feet for 25 minutes, miss runaway for landing

Aviation analyst Alex Macheras wrote about the incident on Twitter, calling the it "deeply concerning".

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 09:37 PM IST

Viral: Both pilots fall asleep at 37,000 feet for 25 minutes, miss runaway for landing
Ethiopian airlines pilots fell asleep

Two Ethiopian Airlines pilots fell asleep while flying a flight from Sudan's Khartoum to Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa and missed their landing. While the pilots fell asleep, Air Traffic Control tried to contact the plane’s crew, but the Boeing 737’s aircraft’s autopilot system kept it cruising at 37,000ft. The pilots woke up when the disconnect wailer rang loudly after being disconnected from the autopilot once the plane flew over the runway where it was supposed to land. The pilots landed the plane 25 minutes later. The plane stayed on the runway for around two and a half hours before it departed for its next flight.

This incident took place on Monday, fortunately, the pilots managed a successful landing of the aircraft without reporting any injuries, according to Aviation Herald, which added that the Air Traffic Control (ATC) raised an alert when flight ET343 approached the airport.

Aviation analyst Alex Macheras also posted about the event on Twitter, calling it "deeply concerning". He also blamed pilot fatigue for it.

He said, pilot fatigue is nothing new and continues to pose one of the most significant threats to air safety- internationally. Just last week, pilots publicly criticised UK leisure airline Jet2 for “refusing to recognise concerns about pilot fatigue.” ”

Aviation analyst Alex Macheras wrote on Twitter: 'Deeply concerning the incident at Africa's largest airline — Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 #ET343 was still at cruising altitude of 37,000ft by the time it reached destination Addis Ababa.

Why hadn't it started to descend for landing? Both pilots were asleep.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
‘There is only one goal - finish Kejriwal’: Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on CBI raids
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.