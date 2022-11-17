Uttarakhand: Groom sends ‘sasta’ lehenga, bride cancels wedding | Photo: File (Image for representation)

In India, the wedding season has begun, and people are getting ready for their big day. A woman in Uttarakhand called off her wedding after receiving a "cheap" lehenga, in an unusual incident. She cancelled her wedding a few days before the date because she did not like the lehenga that her in-laws sent.

The groom's family side sent the wedding attire from Lucknow. A woman complained that the quality of lehenga, which cost only Rs 10,000, was too cheap. After this, the situation worsened, and the woman subsequently decided not to marry the fiance, an Almora resident.

The wedding was set for November 5 and the cards had already been printed by the groom's family. The two got engaged in June of this year. After hours of bitter conflict, the Kotwali police were informed of the situation, and the two families eventually reached a peaceful resolution, concluding that the marriage was over for both of them, according to Times Now. The wedding was called off after the incident was reported to the Kotwali police.

In January, an Uttar Pradesh bride cancelled her wedding after the groom threw the varmala at her rather than putting it around her neck as is customary. The Bidhuna police circle received a report of the incident from Naveen Basti.

Following the bride's refusal to get married, there was a dispute between the two families. The bridegroom denied tossing the varmala.

The bride had already made up her mind, despite the families' best efforts to convince her otherwise. To resolve the situation, the police were called. Before parting ways, the two families exchanged gifts.

