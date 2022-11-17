Goof-up at Bharat Jodo Yatra! Rahul Gandhi on stage, Nepal's national anthem played instead of 'Jana Gana Mana'

Screengrab

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra has made headlines due to a technical glitch during the rally in Maharashtra on Wednesday. A viral video of a wrong song being played instead of the National Anthem for a few minute sparked a controversy, with the BJP blaming the Congress for the gaffe.

Sharing a video of the incident, Tamil Nadu BJP leader Amar Prasad Reddy wrote, “Rahul Gandhi, what is this?" In the viral video, the Congress leader asked his party workers to play the national song, "Rashtriya Geet," but however the national anthem of Nepal was heard. Rahul Gandhi then motioned to the leaders, and the music was turned off, followed by Jana Gana Mana.

Several social media users reacted to the incident. Congress has not yet commented on the row. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, has so far covered 28 districts in six states and is currently in Maharashtra's Akola district. On November 20, it will enter Madhya Pradesh.