Viral: Monkey attacks man, snatches bag full of cash worth Rs 75,000 in Shimla | Photo: File (Image for representation)

At the BSNL office on Mall Road in Shimla on Thursday, a subscriber who was there to deposit a phone bill was attacked by a monkey. Man had Rs. 75,000 in cash in his bag. A bag full of cash was snatched from his hands by a monkey who then fled. Monkey attacks have become more frequent in this area recently.

Monkey sat on the office's roof, tore and threw some notes. 70,000 rupees worth of notes were found after the incident. A monkey tore some notes, and about 4,000 rupees are missing. A huge group of spectators gathered on the Mall Road after spotting the bags of money in the hands of the monkeys.

People made every effort to get the monkey to leave. The monkeys then proceeded to the office's terrace, where they tore some letters and threw others into the air. The monkeys left from there after a while as well. When the official got to the terrace, they discovered Rs 70,000 in good condition. However, 4000 rupees were missing, and 1000 rupee notes were torn.

Telecom Technician Mujeeb Rehman stated that in attempt to scare the monkey air guns was used. He also stated that monkeys often come till the counter of the office. He also urged government to take some actions against these constant attack by monkeys.

READ | Boy dances to Sharara Sharara song, viral video wows netizens