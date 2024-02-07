Ukraine-born Miss Japan 2024 gives up crown due to opposition, alleged affair with...

Karolina Shiino returns Miss Japan 2024 crown over opposition for not representing Japanese beauty ideals, alleged affair with a married man.

Ukraine-born Karolina Shiino made headlines when she was crowned Miss Japan 2024. But things turned savour when people opposed her win saying that she did not represent traditional Japanese beauty ideals.

Things have now become worse as Karolina Shiino returned her crown after a report revealed her affair with a married man. Amid debate over the beauty pageant organisation's decision to crown her Miss Japan, a local magazine Shukan Bunshun brought attention to her alleged affair with a married man.

The man is reportedly a married doctor, Takuma Maeda. Though the pageant organisers extended their support to her citing that she was not aware of the marital status of the man, it was later revealed that she was aware.

Karolina Shiino released a public apology on Instagram and wrote, “We would like to deeply apologize for the inconvenience caused to Mr Maeda’s wife, family, and everyone involved. There were some discrepancies in what I explained to my agency the other day. Confusion and fear made it impossible to speak the truth. I am truly sorry for conveying something that is not true to everyone who believed in me and supported me. I take this situation seriously and have declined the Miss Japan Grand Prix.”

“I also asked my agency to be removed from my affiliation, and it was accepted. We are truly sorry for the inconvenience this has caused and for betraying everyone who has supported us,” she added.