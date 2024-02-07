Twitter
HomeViral

Viral

Video: Ancient Lord Vishnu statue, resembling Ram Lalla, found in Karnataka riverbed; watch

Ancient statue of Lord Vishnu, featuring all ten incarnations, discovered near Krishna River in Karnataka's Raichur district.

article-main

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 01:54 PM IST

Edited by

In a remarkable discovery, an ancient statue of Lord Vishnu depicting all ten incarnations, known as 'dashavatara,' has been found near the Krishna river in the Raichur district of Karnataka. The idol bears striking similarities to the recently consecrated Ram Lalla statue in the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Alongside this significant find, archaeologists also uncovered an ancient Shivalinga, as reported by PTI.

Dr. Padmaja Desai, a lecturer specializing in ancient history and archaeology at Raichur University, provided insights into the Vishnu idol. She suggested that the statue likely adorned the sanctum sanctorum of a temple and might have been submerged in the river during the possible destruction of the temple.

What sets this Vishnu idol apart are its unique features. Dr. Desai explained, "The aura around Vishnu showcases 'dashavatara,' including Matsya, Koorma, Varaha, Narasimha, Vamana, Rama, Parashurama, Krishna, Buddha, and Kalki."

Describing the statue's details, she mentioned that Vishnu is portrayed with four arms, with the upper hands holding the 'shankha' and 'chakra,' while the lower hands are in the position of granting boons ('kati hasta' and 'varada hasta').

According to PTI, Dr. Desai noted the resemblance of the idol to Venkateshwara as described in the Vedas. However, this particular statue deviates from the typical Vishnu depictions by lacking Garuda, a characteristic usually associated with Vishnu idols. Instead, a pair of women holding fans is observed. Adorned with garlands and ornaments, the idol presents a smiling Vishnu, reflecting the deity's fondness for decoration.

Archaeologists estimate that the idol dates back to the 11th or 12th Century AD, adding another layer of historical significance to this intriguing discovery.

