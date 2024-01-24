UK man cooks authentic Kadhi Pakoda, viral video impresses desi internet

British chef Jake Dryan has taken the internet by storm with his unique take on the classic Indian dish, kadhi pakoda.

In the realm of desi main courses, kadhi pakoda has emerged as a beloved dish among food enthusiasts. This flavorful curry, crafted with gram flour and infused with the tangy notes of either buttermilk or tamarind, has captured the hearts and taste buds of many. The dish reaches its pinnacle by incorporating fritters into the curry just before serving, creating a delightful culinary experience. While numerous kadhi pakoda recipes abound on the internet, a recent Instagram video by British chef Jake Dryan has taken the spotlight, showcasing his unique take on this traditional Indian dish.

In the video, Jake begins the culinary journey by blending gram flour with buttermilk and adding a medley of spices to the mixture. Placing a wok on the stove, he pours in oil and introduces fenugreek seeds, red chilies, chopped garlic, and green chilies to create a fragrant base. Onions are then added to the mix. Once all the ingredients are expertly cooked, Jake incorporates the prepared buttermilk and gram flour mixture into the wok. For the pièce de résistance – the fritters – the chef whips up another batch of gram flour, adding turmeric, garam masala, red chili powder, salt, and water to form a thick paste. Using a spoon, he skillfully deposits this paste into hot oil, crafting mouth-watering fritters. The final touch involves incorporating these golden nuggets into the simmering curry and garnishing the dish with crushed fenugreek leaves and a spicy tadka.

The Instagram video has sparked a wave of admiration from desis worldwide, who flocked to the comments section to express their awe at Jake's culinary skills. One user shared, "Kadhi pakoda with rice. One of my comfort foods." Another chimed in, "Best... This is the authentic kadhi. No curry leaves, no different things in pakodas... This is the real, authentic desi kadhi. I love it." A simple yet effective comment read, "It's looking yummy." Another enthusiast noted, "It looks so good exactly." Among the chorus of appreciation, several voices declared, "Indian food is always delicious."