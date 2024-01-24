UK man cooks authentic Kadhi Pakoda, viral video impresses desi internet

Twitter
Headlines

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

Ex-Karnataka CM Jagdish Shettar quits Congress to return to BJP

Ramayan's Lord Ram Arun Govil 'disappointed' after attending Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony: 'I didn't get...'

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Health benefits of drinking hot chocolate

9 Bollywood stars who started career as background dancers

Weight loss: 10 reasons why you’re not able to lose weight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

Bihar's 'Jan Nayak' Karpoori Thakur To Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna Posthumously

IND vs ENG Test Series: Virat Kohli Opts Out From First Two Tests Against England | Breaking News

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Fighter review: Sid Anand marries Gadar's chest-thumping nationalism with Top Gun's slick action, Hrithik Roshan shines

HomeViral

Viral

UK man cooks authentic Kadhi Pakoda, viral video impresses desi internet

British chef Jake Dryan has taken the internet by storm with his unique take on the classic Indian dish, kadhi pakoda.

article-main

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 07:24 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the realm of desi main courses, kadhi pakoda has emerged as a beloved dish among food enthusiasts. This flavorful curry, crafted with gram flour and infused with the tangy notes of either buttermilk or tamarind, has captured the hearts and taste buds of many. The dish reaches its pinnacle by incorporating fritters into the curry just before serving, creating a delightful culinary experience. While numerous kadhi pakoda recipes abound on the internet, a recent Instagram video by British chef Jake Dryan has taken the spotlight, showcasing his unique take on this traditional Indian dish.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JAKE DRYAN (@plantfuture)

In the video, Jake begins the culinary journey by blending gram flour with buttermilk and adding a medley of spices to the mixture. Placing a wok on the stove, he pours in oil and introduces fenugreek seeds, red chilies, chopped garlic, and green chilies to create a fragrant base. Onions are then added to the mix. Once all the ingredients are expertly cooked, Jake incorporates the prepared buttermilk and gram flour mixture into the wok. For the pièce de résistance – the fritters – the chef whips up another batch of gram flour, adding turmeric, garam masala, red chili powder, salt, and water to form a thick paste. Using a spoon, he skillfully deposits this paste into hot oil, crafting mouth-watering fritters. The final touch involves incorporating these golden nuggets into the simmering curry and garnishing the dish with crushed fenugreek leaves and a spicy tadka.

The Instagram video has sparked a wave of admiration from desis worldwide, who flocked to the comments section to express their awe at Jake's culinary skills. One user shared, "Kadhi pakoda with rice. One of my comfort foods." Another chimed in, "Best... This is the authentic kadhi. No curry leaves, no different things in pakodas... This is the real, authentic desi kadhi. I love it." A simple yet effective comment read, "It's looking yummy." Another enthusiast noted, "It looks so good exactly." Among the chorus of appreciation, several voices declared, "Indian food is always delicious."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet first Indian actor whose film earned Rs 300 crore, not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Yash

DNA TV Show: Why Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur being termed as masterstroke of Modi govt

World's richest man Elon Musk says this about India not having permanent seat in UN Security Council

Meet IAS officer who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, she is from...

Meet IAS officer who has sung in films, UPSC topper once rejected offer in Bollywood superstar's film due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE