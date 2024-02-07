Toddler plays with massive king cobra, viral video shocks internet

Twitter
Headlines

ED raids multiple locations linked to ex-Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat

'Person who does good work never gets respect': Nitin Gadkari

Meet IIT graduate behind Rs 1500000 crore firm, used to get Rs 4.3 crore pay, promoted to CEO with salary of just Rs...

Meet IPS officer, daughter of IAS officer, who worked in Bollywood films, cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt with AIR...

'Beta ruk police aayegi...': Karan Wahi accuses biker of abusing and harassing him on Mumbai streets, shares video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Person who does good work never gets respect': Nitin Gadkari

Meet IIT graduate behind Rs 1500000 crore firm, used to get Rs 4.3 crore pay, promoted to CEO with salary of just Rs...

Meet IPS officer, daughter of IAS officer, who worked in Bollywood films, cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt with AIR...

9 Bollywood actresses who opened up about casting couch

7 dry fruits for sharp eyesight

8 health benefits of eating amla

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Meet man who was physiotherapist, then entered film industry, gave 3 blockbuster films, made Rs 1347 crore, is now...

Meet actress who worked in coffee shop, rejected Salman Khan film at 16, one film made her superstar, she is..

Meet actor who made debut as child artist, was set to be superstar, got 40 film offers at once, one mistake ended career

HomeViral

Viral

Toddler plays with massive king cobra, viral video shocks internet

A viral video on social media depicts a fearless toddler playing with a massive king cobra, one of the world's most venomous snakes.

article-main

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 08:43 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a viral video circulating on social media, a toddler has captured the attention of netizens by fearlessly handling and playing with a massive king cobra, one of the most venomous snakes globally. The astonishing yet frightening footage, shared on Instagram by user @sonu.k1489, showcases the child seemingly unfazed by the dangerous reptile.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by sonu (@sonu.k1489)

The video has sparked a mix of reactions from viewers. Many were stunned by the child's bravery, expressing admiration and even jealousy. However, a significant portion of the online community voiced concerns over the potential danger of allowing a deadly snake near a young child.

Netizens took to the comments section to share their thoughts. Some praised the child's courage, while others criticized the decision to expose the toddler to such a perilous situation. One user questioned, "Who is the snake rescue guy here with him?" expressing worry about the lack of professional supervision.

Several comments reflected apprehension about the inherent risks of the situation. One user highlighted the cobra's speed, stating, "It's one of the fastest too and could have turned and bit him in a second." Another commenter deemed the act "very dangerous," emphasizing the potential consequences of the toddler's interaction with the venomous snake.

Amidst the varied reactions, a group of concerned netizens called for accountability, suggesting that those responsible for allowing the child to engage with the cobra should face legal consequences. One comment asserted, "Whoever allowed this should be jailed," while another questioned the maturity of the toddler, asking, "Is he mature enough to handle it?"

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rajkumar Santoshi opens up on reuniting with Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol for Lahore 1947: 'Best dream team'

Iran announces visa-free entry for Indians under these conditions

Mamata Banerjee to visit Delhi today to attend meeting on simultaneous polls

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shuts down divorce rumours with sweet birthday post for Abhishek Bachchan: ‘Shine on’

Setback for Sharad Pawar as EC rules in favour of nephew Ajit's faction, calls his party 'real' NCP

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE