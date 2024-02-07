Toddler plays with massive king cobra, viral video shocks internet

A viral video on social media depicts a fearless toddler playing with a massive king cobra, one of the world's most venomous snakes.

In a viral video circulating on social media, a toddler has captured the attention of netizens by fearlessly handling and playing with a massive king cobra, one of the most venomous snakes globally. The astonishing yet frightening footage, shared on Instagram by user @sonu.k1489, showcases the child seemingly unfazed by the dangerous reptile.

The video has sparked a mix of reactions from viewers. Many were stunned by the child's bravery, expressing admiration and even jealousy. However, a significant portion of the online community voiced concerns over the potential danger of allowing a deadly snake near a young child.

Netizens took to the comments section to share their thoughts. Some praised the child's courage, while others criticized the decision to expose the toddler to such a perilous situation. One user questioned, "Who is the snake rescue guy here with him?" expressing worry about the lack of professional supervision.

Several comments reflected apprehension about the inherent risks of the situation. One user highlighted the cobra's speed, stating, "It's one of the fastest too and could have turned and bit him in a second." Another commenter deemed the act "very dangerous," emphasizing the potential consequences of the toddler's interaction with the venomous snake.

Amidst the varied reactions, a group of concerned netizens called for accountability, suggesting that those responsible for allowing the child to engage with the cobra should face legal consequences. One comment asserted, "Whoever allowed this should be jailed," while another questioned the maturity of the toddler, asking, "Is he mature enough to handle it?"