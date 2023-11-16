Headlines

Meet Iqraa Hassan, Pakistan’s richest woman, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, her net worth is…

'Shami we are with you': Rahul Gandhi's tweet from 2021 supporting Shami goes viral after India's win in World Cup

One of India’s highest grossing films, 1 actor became superstar, other failed at box-office, career of actresses…

World Cup 2023: If AUS vs SA semifinal is washed out, here’s what will happen next

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas pushed to 2024 due to 'back-to-back releases' of Animal, Dunki, Salaar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Iqraa Hassan, Pakistan’s richest woman, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, her net worth is…

What If season 2 trailer: OG Avengers Iron Man, Thor return, Red Hulk makes smashing debut; show ditches weekly release

Toddler plays fearlessly with snake, viral video ignites online debate

Love story of Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan

Most centuries in ICC World Cup history

India's winter wonderland destinations

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas pushed to 2024 due to 'back-to-back releases' of Animal, Dunki, Salaar

What If season 2 trailer: OG Avengers Iron Man, Thor return, Red Hulk makes smashing debut; show ditches weekly release

Manoj Bajpayee's sassy reply to news portal asking who is hero of Ind vs NZ World Cup semifinal: 'Don't do injustice...'

HomeViral

Viral

Toddler plays fearlessly with snake, viral video ignites online debate

The internet is buzzing over a viral Instagram video showing a toddler fearlessly playing with a snake.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 12:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In the realm of viral videos, where the bizarre and extraordinary often capture our attention, a recent Instagram post has set tongues wagging and fingers typing. The footage, shared on October 17 by the account @pihu_meena65, features a toddler fearlessly interacting with a snake. With over 5,000 likes, the video has become a focal point for discussion, stirring both awe and concern.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pihu Meena (@pihu_meena65)

The gripping visuals depict the young child, seemingly unfazed, comfortably holding and playing with the snake. In a world where the mere thought of encountering a snake sends shivers down spines, the video challenges the conventional narrative surrounding these reptiles. The reactions have been as diverse as they have been intense.

Predictably, the video has elicited a variety of reactions, with many expressing fear in the comments section and sharing their perspectives.

Here are a few noteworthy reactions:

One individual commented, "This is not cool."

Another humorously quipped, "Snake: Bro, please, I am a loner, leave me."

A concerned third person stated, "The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights must take immediate action against the parents of this child and the person shooting this video. This account needs to be reported immediately."

A fourth viewer exclaimed, "This is so shocking."

Numerous others conveyed their sentiments through emojis in response to the video.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chandrayaan-3: Part of rocket makes uncontrolled re-entry into Earth's atmosphere

Not Sunny Deol, but this pan-India star was Rajkumar Santoshi's first choice for Ghatak

Explained: Controversy behind India vs New Zealand World Cup semifinal's pitch

UP: Fire breaks out in Vaishali Superfast Express in Etawah, no injuries reported

Get these trendy men's running shoes

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE