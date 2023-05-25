Tipu Sultan's gold inscribed sword sold for staggering Rs 140 crore at auction in London | Photo: Bonhams

Tipu Sultan, the ruler of Mysuru in the 18th century, owned a bedchamber sword that was sold at auction in London for 14 million pounds ($17.4 million or Rs 140 crore). The auction's sale was organised by the auction house Bonhams, which reported that the Tuesday value was seven times greater than the estimate.

The sword, according to Bonhams, was the most significant of the weapons because of its clear personal ties to the ruler. In the late 18th century, Tipu Sultan gained notoriety through war. Between 1175 and 1779, he engaged in several battles with the Marathas.

This magnificent sword is the best Tipu Sultan-related weapon that is still in personal possession. According to Oliver White, Bonhams Head of Islamic and Indian Art and auctioneer, it is exceptional and extremely sought-after due to its close personal connections with the Sultan, its perfect origin that can be traced back to the exact day it was captured, and the superb craftsmanship that went into its making.

The sword was discovered in Tipu Sultan's palace's private quarters. The sword has a remarkable past, a remarkable history, and unmatched crafting. It was expected that it would be fiercely contested between two phone bidders and a bidder present. Nima Sagharchi, group head of Islamic and Indian art at Bonhams, released a statement in which she expressed her satisfaction with the outcome.

The fierceness with which Tipu Sultan defended his throne earned him the moniker "Tiger of Mysore." According to Bonhams, he invented the use of rocket ammunition in battle and made Mysore the most vibrant city in India. According to the auction house, Tipu Sultan's sword was given to British Major General David Baird as a reward for his valour after he was killed.

