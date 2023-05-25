IAS Tina Dabi gets 'baby boy' blessings from Pakistani Hindu migrants, her response breaks internet, wins hearts

screengrab

New Delhi: The drama involving Hindu immigrants from Pakistan in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, has come to a conclusion. On Tuesday, the Jaisalmer district administration announced the allocation of nearly 40 bighas of land to rehabilitate hundreds of Hindu refugees from Pakistan. They have been given land in Moolsagar, around 5 km from the district headquarters.

The declaration, given by Jaisalmer District Collector Tina Dabi on Wednesday, has softened the migrant demonstrations. Protests occurred on May 17 after the Urban Improvement Trust (UIT) razed many tent houses in the Amarsagar neighbourhood as part of an anti-encroachment effort and expelled the migrants who were living there illegally.

Tina Dabi, speaking to reporters on Wednesday, said that while the assigned land would be reserved for persons still classified as Pakistani migrants, the allotment would take place only after they got Indian citizenship.

"40 Bighas of land in Khasra no. 72 and 73, about 5 kilometers away from the district headquarters, has been allotted for the rehabilitation of Pakistani Hindu families evicted from government land in Amarsagar," Dabi stated.

Dabi further disclosed that the district administration has planned for temporary housing for Hindu migrants in the government-run shelter house known as 'Ren Basera,' till the land distribution procedure is completed. She stated that the accommodation will also have enough water and electricity supply, which has been made possible by the nearby Bhil Basti – a rehabilitated land with dwellings for Pakistani migrants.



IAS Tina Dabi gets 'baby boy' blessings from Pakistani Hindu migrants

Displaced Hindu families are very happy after getting land to build houses. Women expressed their joy at DM's decision and blessed her with a 'baby boy' blessing. DM Tina Dabi stated that she cannot understand the distinction between son and daughter. Both boys and girls are the same for her.