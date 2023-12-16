This video of adorable puppy trying to catch bubbles will make your day, watch

Twitter erupted with joy as a heartwarming video of a small, happy puppy trying to catch soap bubbles went viral, amassing over 2.1 million views.

In a world where weekend boredom is a common woe, there's a delightful remedy making the rounds on social media – a heartwarming video featuring an irresistibly cute puppy. Shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden, this simple yet sweet clip promises to lift your spirits with a much-needed dose of serotonin.

The video captures a person blowing soap bubbles in front of the small, joyous puppy. As the footage unfolds, the furry friend eagerly attempts to catch the floating bubbles, showcasing an endearing display of determination. What truly melts hearts is the puppy's adorable effort to lift its tiny paws in an attempt to grasp the elusive bubbles, earning it the title of the "happiest dog" according to the internet.

Since its upload, the video has skyrocketed to viral fame, amassing an impressive 2.1 million views. Viewers flooded the comments section with expressions of adoration, deeming the video excessively cute. Many even took the opportunity to share similar clips of dogs engaging in playful encounters with soap bubbles.

One user enthusiastically exclaimed, "Cutest video ever," while another expressed, "I need this kind of happiness." A third user highlighted, "This is what I call happiness," and a fourth user simply declared, "This is the best clip ever."

In a world inundated with news of various kinds, it's refreshing to witness the internet collectively embracing a heartwarming moment of joy brought to us by an endearing puppy and a few soap bubbles.