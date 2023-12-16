Headlines

Watch: Verbal clash erupts as woman argues with Noida society residents over feeding stray dogs, video goes viral

Friends actor Matthew Perry died of acute effects of Ketamine, reveals autopsy

This video of adorable puppy trying to catch bubbles will make your day, watch

Parliament security breach: What was Lalit Jha's backup plan if Plan A went South? Explained

J-K: Security personnel recovers IEDs and grenades in Dara Peer Makal area of Rajouri

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Verbal clash erupts as woman argues with Noida society residents over feeding stray dogs, video goes viral

Friends actor Matthew Perry died of acute effects of Ketamine, reveals autopsy

This video of adorable puppy trying to catch bubbles will make your day, watch

8 Oldest animal species that are still living

10 evil animals on Earth

8 vegeterian Indian breakfasts under 500 calories

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

India's biggest flop actor, gave 19 flop films in 12 years, only 1 hit, father was superstar, he is now..

Meet superstar who worked in over 100 films, went missing suddenly, is yet to be found, his wife is...

Meet actress who got married at peak of her career at 18, became a mother at 20, was divorced twice, is now...

HomeViral

Viral

This video of adorable puppy trying to catch bubbles will make your day, watch

Twitter erupted with joy as a heartwarming video of a small, happy puppy trying to catch soap bubbles went viral, amassing over 2.1 million views.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 09:45 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a world where weekend boredom is a common woe, there's a delightful remedy making the rounds on social media – a heartwarming video featuring an irresistibly cute puppy. Shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden, this simple yet sweet clip promises to lift your spirits with a much-needed dose of serotonin.

The video captures a person blowing soap bubbles in front of the small, joyous puppy. As the footage unfolds, the furry friend eagerly attempts to catch the floating bubbles, showcasing an endearing display of determination. What truly melts hearts is the puppy's adorable effort to lift its tiny paws in an attempt to grasp the elusive bubbles, earning it the title of the "happiest dog" according to the internet.

Since its upload, the video has skyrocketed to viral fame, amassing an impressive 2.1 million views. Viewers flooded the comments section with expressions of adoration, deeming the video excessively cute. Many even took the opportunity to share similar clips of dogs engaging in playful encounters with soap bubbles.

One user enthusiastically exclaimed, "Cutest video ever," while another expressed, "I need this kind of happiness." A third user highlighted, "This is what I call happiness," and a fourth user simply declared, "This is the best clip ever."

In a world inundated with news of various kinds, it's refreshing to witness the internet collectively embracing a heartwarming moment of joy brought to us by an endearing puppy and a few soap bubbles.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs SA 3rd T20I, Johannesburg weather report: Will rain play spoilsport again?

Meet IIT graduate who earned Rs 45 crore salary, got fired from his job, acquired Narayana Murthy's...

Parliament security breach: What was Lalit Jha's backup plan if Plan A went South? Explained

Dunki actor Vikram Kochhar claims teaser, trailer is just 10% of film, says 'memers are going to have fun because...'

Film critic Taran Adarsh shares health update after undergoing surgery: 'I will be back to work soon'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE