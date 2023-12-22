Headlines

HomeViral

Viral

This new AI calculator predicts human death with 78% accuracy, details inside

In a groundbreaking development in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), researchers at the Technical University of Denmark have unveiled Life2vec, an AI-based death predictor with a remarkable 78 percent accuracy in forecasting lifespans.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 03:02 PM IST

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been the talk of the town in 2023, and among the latest innovations, Life2vec, an AI-based death predictor developed by researchers at the Technical University of Denmark (DTU), is making waves. This cutting-edge model boasts an impressive accuracy rate of 78 percent in forecasting individuals' lifespans, putting it on par with other algorithms designed for similar purposes.

Unlike traditional AI models, Life2vec operates more like a chatbot, utilizing existing details to predict what lies ahead for an individual. Sune Lehmann, the lead author of the December 2023 study titled "Using Sequence Of Life-Events To Predict Human Lives," shed light on the technology behind Life2vec. Drawing inspiration from ChatGPT, the model analyzes human lives by representing each person as a sequence of events that unfold throughout their lifetime.

In their groundbreaking report, Lehmann and his co-authors introduced Life2vec, an algorithm that leverages key details such as income, profession, residence, and health history to determine life expectancy with an impressive 78 percent accuracy. The researchers emphasized the parallel between human lives and language, explaining that, much like words follow each other in sentences, events follow each other in the journey of a person's life.

The study focused on a diverse subject population of 6 million Danish individuals, spanning various ages and genders between 2008 and 2020. Using Life2vec, the research team aimed to identify subjects likely to live for at least four years beyond January 1, 2016. The scale of their dataset allowed them to construct sequence-level representations of individual human life trajectories, detailing how each person navigates through time.

Sune Lehmann clarified the importance of Life2vec in tasks like death prediction, stating, "Death prediction is an often-used task within statistical modeling that is closely related to other health prediction tasks." The model's success hinges on its ability to model the progression of individual health sequences and labor history, ensuring accurate predictions.

Despite its groundbreaking potential, it's worth noting that Life2vec is not currently available for public or corporate use. The research team has yet to make the technology widely accessible, leaving many intrigued by the possibilities and ethical considerations surrounding such AI advancements.

