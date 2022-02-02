Kili Paul lip-syncs to Govinda's famous dialogue - WATCH viral video

Bollywood films and songs have a huge fanbase not only in India but also abroad. Many Bollywood songs, film dialogues go viral and trend on the international platform through social media. One such video is currently going viral on Instagram in which popular Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul could be seen lip-syncing a popular dialogue from the 1997 Bollywood movie 'Naseeb' starring Govinda.

In the video posted on Instagram, Kili could be seen recreating the iconic 'Arrey Jaa' scene that featured Govinda and Kader Khan. Notably, the 1997 Hindi drama film 'Naseeb' was directed by Kirti Kumar and starred Govinda, Mamta Kulkarni, and Rahul Roy in lead roles.

Kili captioned the video saying, "A lil bit acting. how did i do."

Watch the viral video here.

So far, the video has more than 2,35,000 likes on it and several comments from netizens praising Kili's performance.

One user commented, "Your look like a natural brother. Respect for you! Love from India," while another said, "Wow. Govinda sir dekhenge to bahut Khush honge (Govinda will be happy after watching this video)."

Meanwhile, Kili Paul was recently in the news for his dance video. In it, Kili could be seen shaking a leg on south star Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun's popular track 'Oo Antava' from the recent hit 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

'Pushpa: The Rise' also stars Rashmika Mandanna and is directed by Sukumar.

This is not the first time Kili Paul has grooved on an Indian number. Previously Bollywood actress Kiara Advani shared a video of the content creator lip-syncing the track 'Raataan Lambiyaan' from her film 'Shershaah', co-starring Sidharth Malhotra.