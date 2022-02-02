Viral! Woman orders expensive velvet armchair online, receives THIS

More often than not, if the website is not authentic, online shopping is a gamble. While sometimes customers receive the best of products, exactly how they looked online, there are times when customers get fooled and end up paying a huge amount for an unauthentic buy.

A similar incident took place recently with a woman who thought she had bought a luxurious velvet chair online, however, what she received shocked her.

The TikTok user, identified as Mariam from New York, shared a video of her experience and said that she bought a luxury velvet armchair while browsing on the internet, also because it had free shipping. However, as she got the delivery, Mariam was shocked.

In the original online link, the chair that Mariam ordered looked big enough for one person to sit on - a beautiful blue velvet armchair with gold details.

However, when Mariam received the chair, it turned out to be a miniature version of what was advertised on the website.

Captioning her video hilariously, Mariam wrote, "This is why I can't buy stuff... wait for it. The moral of the story, make sure everything you order is returnable." Mariam also revealed that the chair she ordered was not cheap.

Social media users also commented on the video and expressed shock. One user wrote, "I was not expecting that," while another said, "Why I have trust issues of ordering online."

A third user commented saying, "The real question is how much did it cost?" Yet another added, "Does nobody read reviews? OMG noooooo."